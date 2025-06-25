Left Menu

Breeding Season Shutdown: Gautala Autramghat Sanctuary Closes for Conservation

The Gautala Autramghat wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra will be closed for tourists from July 1 to September 15 to facilitate the breeding of local fauna. The forest department aims to protect animal and bird species during this critical period within the sanctuary's expansive 64,000-acre area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:44 IST
Breeding Season Shutdown: Gautala Autramghat Sanctuary Closes for Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gautala Autramghat wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra has announced a temporary closure for tourists, effective July 1, lasting until September 15. This move aims to support the breeding season of various animals and birds native to the region, reported a forest department official on Wednesday.

The sanctuary, sprawling over 64,000 acres across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalgaon districts, will remain inaccessible to visitors during this period. Deputy Conservator of Forest Mohan Naikwadi explained that the decision is crucial not only for the conservation efforts but also for visitor safety, as the rains could pose a problem.

Home to a diverse array of wildlife, including leopards, wild boars, and over 240 bird species, the Gautala sanctuary is located in the Satmala and Ajanta hill ranges. The closure ensures these species can thrive during the monsoon months, untouched by human interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025