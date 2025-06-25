Breeding Season Shutdown: Gautala Autramghat Sanctuary Closes for Conservation

The Gautala Autramghat wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra has announced a temporary closure for tourists, effective July 1, lasting until September 15. This move aims to support the breeding season of various animals and birds native to the region, reported a forest department official on Wednesday.

The sanctuary, sprawling over 64,000 acres across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalgaon districts, will remain inaccessible to visitors during this period. Deputy Conservator of Forest Mohan Naikwadi explained that the decision is crucial not only for the conservation efforts but also for visitor safety, as the rains could pose a problem.

Home to a diverse array of wildlife, including leopards, wild boars, and over 240 bird species, the Gautala sanctuary is located in the Satmala and Ajanta hill ranges. The closure ensures these species can thrive during the monsoon months, untouched by human interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)