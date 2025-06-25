Tragic Construction Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic accident on Wednesday, three labourers were killed and four others injured during a construction mishap in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. The incident unfolded when a concrete mixer machine inadvertently made contact with an electricity cable while casting a roof.

Taking place around 3 pm in Padaria Kalan village, under the jurisdiction of Bamhori police station, the accident occurred 105 km from the district headquarters. As the roof casting work progressed, the mishap led to the unfortunate deaths of three individuals, identified as Azad Singh, Roop Singh, and Rajesh Singh.

The injured, including family members and relatives of the house owner, received immediate medical attention at the Silwani civil hospital. Local authorities, upon getting alerted, swiftly arrived at the scene and conducted rescue operations. The tragic event underscores the critical need for stringent safety protocols in construction zones.

