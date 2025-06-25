Factory Inferno Claims Four Lives: A Tragic Tale of Negligence and Loss

A massive fire consumed a four-storey building in the Rithala area of Rohini, resulting in four fatalities and three injuries, according to the police. The structure housed several manufacturing units, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dilip Singh, aged 62, was one of the victims. In a final emotional phone call to his son, Dharam Singh, he expressed his fear of not surviving the blaze. Dharam recounted his father's words during the 43-second call, which were filled with desperation and a plea for immediate escape.

Authorities identified significant lapses in safety measures at the site, with victims' families, including Dharam, blaming the factory and building owners for the tragedy. Calls for better enforcement of fire safety standards have intensified following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)