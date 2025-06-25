Tragic Fire in Rohini: Illegal Manufacturing Unit Claims Four Lives

A tragic fire erupted in a four-storey building in Rohini, claiming four lives and drawing attention to illegal manufacturing units operating without adequate fire safety measures. The blaze reportedly began as a result of a self-immolation attempt by a disgruntled worker, though this account is yet to be confirmed by the police.

The building, densely packed with manufacturing materials, posed significant challenges for firefighting teams who worked tirelessly for approximately 15 hours to control the flames. The lack of ventilation and the narrow lanes surrounding the site complicated the rescue efforts, demanding innovative approaches from the fire personnel on the scene.

Delhi's Industries Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, emphasized the administration's responsibility in allowing such units to operate in residential areas and vowed to investigate and shut down any illegal operations. The incident has raised serious concerns regarding urban safety regulations and the enforcement of industrial standards in residential neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)