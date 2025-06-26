Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Quantum Valley: A Leap into the Future

Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Valley aims to revolutionize technology and sustainability, integrating quantum computing, AI, and renewable energy. The initiative involves IBM, TCS, and L&T, and includes collaboration with international universities. Launching in 2026, it promises economic, scientific, and strategic advancements for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravathi | Updated: 26-06-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:40 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled its groundbreaking 'Quantum Valley,' a pioneering project set to transform Amaravati into a hub for quantum and deep-tech advancements. Scheduled to launch in January 2026, this ambitious initiative stands as India's first full-stack quantum infrastructure under the National Quantum Mission.

Spanning 50 acres, Quantum Valley will incorporate quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and semiconductor research, promising extensive high-end employment and frontier technological capabilities. The project aligns with Amaravati's aspirations to become a completely renewable energy-powered city, leveraging solar, wind, and hydro resources efficiently.

Strategic partnerships with IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, and Larsen & Toubro Limited will drive the project's success, while collaborations with Purdue University and University of Tokyo aim to enhance international research capabilities. Anchored in sustainability, the valley will also focus on integrating district cooling systems, electric vehicles, and circular economy principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

