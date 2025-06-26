Real Estate Rollercoaster: Housing Prices Surge Amid Declining Sales
Housing prices in India's top seven cities surged by 11% in the April-June quarter, impacting sales negatively with a 20% decline. Anarock's report indicates geopolitical tensions and soaring prices dampened buyer enthusiasm, while market steadiers include anticipated new launches and easing local tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn for the Indian housing market, property prices surged by 11% in the April-June quarter across major cities, while sales plummeted by 20%, according to real estate consultant Anarock. The noticeable decrease in sales from 1,20,335 units to 96,285 units year-over-year highlights a significant shift in market dynamics.
The decline was reflected across prominent regions such as Delhi-NCR, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata, with Chennai being the exception, posting an 11% increase in sales. The geopolitical environment, marked by domestic tensions and major military actions, created a challenging market atmosphere.
While Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri attributed the sluggish demand to these upheavals, he remains optimistic about the future. Supporting factors for a market rebound include a recent RBI repo rate cut and a surge in incoming housing projects, expected to boost buyer confidence and sales momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI Rate Cut: Boosting Growth Amidst Global Economic Optimism
European Stocks Plummet Amid Trade Anxiety and Geopolitical Tensions
Market Standoff: Geopolitical Tensions and Trade Uncertainty Trigger European Stock Slide
Dollar Drops Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions and Trade Concerns
Euro Hits Four-Year High Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Trade Uncertainty