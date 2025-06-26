Left Menu

Real Estate Rollercoaster: Housing Prices Surge Amid Declining Sales

Housing prices in India's top seven cities surged by 11% in the April-June quarter, impacting sales negatively with a 20% decline. Anarock's report indicates geopolitical tensions and soaring prices dampened buyer enthusiasm, while market steadiers include anticipated new launches and easing local tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:14 IST
Real Estate Rollercoaster: Housing Prices Surge Amid Declining Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn for the Indian housing market, property prices surged by 11% in the April-June quarter across major cities, while sales plummeted by 20%, according to real estate consultant Anarock. The noticeable decrease in sales from 1,20,335 units to 96,285 units year-over-year highlights a significant shift in market dynamics.

The decline was reflected across prominent regions such as Delhi-NCR, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata, with Chennai being the exception, posting an 11% increase in sales. The geopolitical environment, marked by domestic tensions and major military actions, created a challenging market atmosphere.

While Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri attributed the sluggish demand to these upheavals, he remains optimistic about the future. Supporting factors for a market rebound include a recent RBI repo rate cut and a surge in incoming housing projects, expected to boost buyer confidence and sales momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025