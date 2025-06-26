Left Menu

Delhi Minister Cracks Down on Night Shelter Mismanagement

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood inspected night shelters and uncovered significant issues, alleging mismanagement and corruption under the previous government. He called for strict action against those responsible, and reaffirmed the commitment to homeless support. Concerns included lack of staff, corruption, and exploitation of laborers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:27 IST
Ashish Sood
In a determined move to address mismanagement, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood inspected five night shelters in Sarai Kale Khan and discovered significant operational issues.

Sood accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party government of colluding with NGOs, highlighting a series of complaints alleging corruption and staff negligence. He emphasized the exploitation of laborers, billing discrepancies, and inadequacies in basic amenities.

The minister directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to rectify these problems, warning of legal actions and potential inquiries. He assured that the current government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is dedicated to improving conditions for the homeless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

