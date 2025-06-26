Left Menu

Water Resilience Challenge: Innovation for a Sustainable Future

The Water Resilience Challenge, part of the Aquapreneur Innovation Initiative, seeks scalable solutions to enhance water system resilience. Innovators can apply until August 2025 to win financial awards. The initiative focuses on building infrastructure resilience, rethinking agri-water use, and optimizing water in tech and energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:42 IST
The Water Resilience Challenge has been announced as part of the Aquapreneur Innovation Initiative by HCL Group, UpLink, and the World Economic Forum. This challenge, open for applications until August 4, 2025, aims to discover scalable solutions to enhance the resilience of water systems worldwide.

The initiative seeks transformative approaches in three sectors: strengthening infrastructure to withstand extreme weather, rethinking agricultural water use using regenerative methods, and optimizing water efficiency in technology and energy systems. Winners, announced in January 2026, will receive financial awards totaling CHF1.75 million.

Through collaborations, the initiative hopes to build an innovative ecosystem for freshwater technologies. Participants will gain access to global platforms, investors, and a peer network, enabling breakthroughs in water conservation and management. The Water Resilience Challenge is pivotal in addressing urgent water needs driven by climate change and industrial demands.

