Micron's Earnings Propel Nasdaq and S&P 500 to New Heights
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes reached record highs as strong earnings from Micron spurred optimism about artificial intelligence advancements. Meanwhile, investors were analyzing various economic data, resulting in the Dow Jones rising by 101.6 points, S&P 500 by 19.9 points, and Nasdaq by 88.6 points at market open.
On Thursday, Wall Street witnessed a significant boost as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened near record highs. This surge was primarily driven by robust earnings from Micron, a leading memory-chip manufacturer, creating heightened optimism about the future of artificial intelligence.
As investors processed a range of economic data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average swelled by 101.6 points, translating to a 0.24% increase, achieving a new level of 43,084.07 at the market's opening.
Additionally, the S&P 500 ascended by 19.9 points or 0.33%, reaching 6,112.09, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 88.6 points, marking a 0.44% rise to 20,062.187, setting an optimistic tone for the financial markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
