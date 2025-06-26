Micron's Earnings Propel Nasdaq and S&P 500 to New Heights

On Thursday, Wall Street witnessed a significant boost as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened near record highs. This surge was primarily driven by robust earnings from Micron, a leading memory-chip manufacturer, creating heightened optimism about the future of artificial intelligence.

As investors processed a range of economic data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average swelled by 101.6 points, translating to a 0.24% increase, achieving a new level of 43,084.07 at the market's opening.

Additionally, the S&P 500 ascended by 19.9 points or 0.33%, reaching 6,112.09, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 88.6 points, marking a 0.44% rise to 20,062.187, setting an optimistic tone for the financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)