Left Menu

Wildfires Rage South of Athens Amid Sweltering Heat

A wildfire erupted south of Athens amid Greece's first summer heat wave, with temperatures nearing 40°C. Authorities issued evacuation alerts for five communities, and firefighting efforts involved air support and nearly 100 personnel. Greece has a history of summer wildfires, with severe incidents causing significant damage and loss of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:20 IST
Wildfires Rage South of Athens Amid Sweltering Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A large wildfire ignited Thursday south of Athens, as Greece faced its first heatwave of the summer with temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius. Authorities swiftly issued phone alerts to evacuate five nearby communities.

Air support for the firefighting efforts included eight water-dropping planes and five helicopters, supplementing 90 firefighters. The blaze, driven by strong winds, originated in a populated area, sending smoke plumes across the sky and burning at least one house, as reported by local television.

The coastguard prepared two patrol boats and nine private vessels for potential sea evacuations from Palaia Fokaia, while a lifeboat was en route. Greece's high wildfire risk is underscored by its hazardous summer history, including a tragic 2018 fire that claimed over 100 lives in Mati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025