Wildfires Rage South of Athens Amid Sweltering Heat

A large wildfire ignited Thursday south of Athens, as Greece faced its first heatwave of the summer with temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius. Authorities swiftly issued phone alerts to evacuate five nearby communities.

Air support for the firefighting efforts included eight water-dropping planes and five helicopters, supplementing 90 firefighters. The blaze, driven by strong winds, originated in a populated area, sending smoke plumes across the sky and burning at least one house, as reported by local television.

The coastguard prepared two patrol boats and nine private vessels for potential sea evacuations from Palaia Fokaia, while a lifeboat was en route. Greece's high wildfire risk is underscored by its hazardous summer history, including a tragic 2018 fire that claimed over 100 lives in Mati.

