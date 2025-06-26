Left Menu

Culvert Collapse Highlights Infrastructure Concerns in Bihar

A culvert in Saharsa district, Bihar, collapsed without causing any casualties. The incident involved an old pillar giving way under an overloaded tractor. District officials are investigating, and a report is awaited. This adds to a series of bridge collapses across Bihar in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharsa | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A culvert in Bihar's Saharsa district collapsed on Wednesday evening as an overloaded tractor passed over it, according to local officials. Though no casualties have been reported, the incident has raised concerns about infrastructure stability in the region.

Saharsa District Magistrate Deepesh Kumar informed that the culvert, constructed by the state's Rural Works Department, had an old pillar that gave way. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

This event adds to the troubling pattern observed in Bihar, where a dozen bridges have collapsed across the state in 2024. Senior district officials are investigating, and further details will be disclosed once the report is finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

