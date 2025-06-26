Haryana Unveils Groundbreaking Land Purchase Policy 2025

The Haryana government has approved a groundbreaking Land Purchase Policy for Development Projects, set to take effect in 2025. The policy, endorsed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aims to mitigate distress sales of land, offering a platform for landowners to voluntarily sell to government departments.

By introducing this measure, the policy ensures landowners can achieve optimal pricing for their properties, allowing them to participate in the decision-making processes for government initiatives. Key changes include the ability for landowners to sell their entire or partial stakes, a provision previously unavailable.

The policy also incentivizes aggregators with facilitation charges, marking a significant shift from previous policies. These facilitators will receive one percent of the transaction cost, distributed in two stages. The policy extends its reach to encompass departments within the Government of India and associated entities for their developmental projects.

