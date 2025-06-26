Left Menu

Haryana Unveils Groundbreaking Land Purchase Policy 2025

Haryana's new Land Purchase Policy for Development Projects, 2025, aims to prevent distress land sales by landowners, allowing for voluntary sales to government, ensuring fair rates, and introducing incentives for aggregators. The policy enables part or full land sales while engaging landowners in project decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:15 IST
Haryana Unveils Groundbreaking Land Purchase Policy 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has approved a groundbreaking Land Purchase Policy for Development Projects, set to take effect in 2025. The policy, endorsed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aims to mitigate distress sales of land, offering a platform for landowners to voluntarily sell to government departments.

By introducing this measure, the policy ensures landowners can achieve optimal pricing for their properties, allowing them to participate in the decision-making processes for government initiatives. Key changes include the ability for landowners to sell their entire or partial stakes, a provision previously unavailable.

The policy also incentivizes aggregators with facilitation charges, marking a significant shift from previous policies. These facilitators will receive one percent of the transaction cost, distributed in two stages. The policy extends its reach to encompass departments within the Government of India and associated entities for their developmental projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025