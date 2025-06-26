Haryana Unveils Groundbreaking Land Purchase Policy 2025
Haryana's new Land Purchase Policy for Development Projects, 2025, aims to prevent distress land sales by landowners, allowing for voluntary sales to government, ensuring fair rates, and introducing incentives for aggregators. The policy enables part or full land sales while engaging landowners in project decisions.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government has approved a groundbreaking Land Purchase Policy for Development Projects, set to take effect in 2025. The policy, endorsed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aims to mitigate distress sales of land, offering a platform for landowners to voluntarily sell to government departments.
By introducing this measure, the policy ensures landowners can achieve optimal pricing for their properties, allowing them to participate in the decision-making processes for government initiatives. Key changes include the ability for landowners to sell their entire or partial stakes, a provision previously unavailable.
The policy also incentivizes aggregators with facilitation charges, marking a significant shift from previous policies. These facilitators will receive one percent of the transaction cost, distributed in two stages. The policy extends its reach to encompass departments within the Government of India and associated entities for their developmental projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tension in Bangladesh: Student Leader Slams Interim Government's Agenda
Resolution Reached: Goa Government Addresses Medical Staff's Concerns
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Misusing UAPA to Stifle Dissent
Delhi Government Plants Seeds for Greener Future with 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative
Government Pushes for Standardized AC Temperatures to Boost Energy Efficiency