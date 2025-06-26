Historic Milestone: First Indian Astronaut Reaches ISS
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's family as he made history as the first Indian on the International Space Station. Celebrations followed nationwide, with various leaders lauding Shukla's achievement, marking a significant stride in India's space exploration and scientific collaboration.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the family of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS), marking a historic achievement.
The Chief Minister congratulated Shukla's family at his official residence, celebrating a milestone in India's space history under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Leaders across the nation, including Congress president Ajay Rai, visited Shukla's family to commend his monumental accomplishment, which has boosted national pride and set a precedent for future generations in space exploration.
