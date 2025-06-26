Left Menu

Historic Milestone: First Indian Astronaut Reaches ISS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's family as he made history as the first Indian on the International Space Station. Celebrations followed nationwide, with various leaders lauding Shukla's achievement, marking a significant stride in India's space exploration and scientific collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:21 IST
Historic Milestone: First Indian Astronaut Reaches ISS
astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the family of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS), marking a historic achievement.

The Chief Minister congratulated Shukla's family at his official residence, celebrating a milestone in India's space history under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Leaders across the nation, including Congress president Ajay Rai, visited Shukla's family to commend his monumental accomplishment, which has boosted national pride and set a precedent for future generations in space exploration.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025