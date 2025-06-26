Historic Milestone: First Indian Astronaut Reaches ISS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the family of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS), marking a historic achievement.

The Chief Minister congratulated Shukla's family at his official residence, celebrating a milestone in India's space history under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Leaders across the nation, including Congress president Ajay Rai, visited Shukla's family to commend his monumental accomplishment, which has boosted national pride and set a precedent for future generations in space exploration.