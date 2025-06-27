Left Menu

Japan's Rice Crisis: Boom in Private-Sector Imports Amid Soaring Prices

Japan's private-sector rice imports surged in May due to supply shortages, challenging consumers and policymakers. Imports rose to 10,600 tons amid high levies but remain small compared to annual consumption. A heatwave, earthquake, and tourism demand doubled rice prices. The government released stockpiled rice to mitigate rising costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:09 IST
Japan's Rice Crisis: Boom in Private-Sector Imports Amid Soaring Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan is witnessing a significant increase in private-sector rice imports as the nation copes with a critical supply shortage, presenting challenges for both consumers and policymakers. In May, private imports soared to 10,600 metric tons, a stark rise from the 3,004 tons for the entire previous financial year.

This spike in imports, though still minor compared to the 7 million tons consumed annually, comes amid doubled rice prices following a harsh heatwave, an earthquake, and increased tourism demands. In response, the Japanese government released stockpiled rice at reduced prices, offering consumers a respite from high costs.

Traditionally, Japan adopts a protectionist stance on staple foods, imposing a levy of 341 yen per kilogram on private imports. However, under WTO rules, the government can import 100,000 tons tariff-free. In a bid to alleviate price pressures, an early tender for tariff-free rice was held in advance of the usual September auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025