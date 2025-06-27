Japan's Rice Crisis: Boom in Private-Sector Imports Amid Soaring Prices
Japan's private-sector rice imports surged in May due to supply shortages, challenging consumers and policymakers. Imports rose to 10,600 tons amid high levies but remain small compared to annual consumption. A heatwave, earthquake, and tourism demand doubled rice prices. The government released stockpiled rice to mitigate rising costs.
Japan is witnessing a significant increase in private-sector rice imports as the nation copes with a critical supply shortage, presenting challenges for both consumers and policymakers. In May, private imports soared to 10,600 metric tons, a stark rise from the 3,004 tons for the entire previous financial year.
This spike in imports, though still minor compared to the 7 million tons consumed annually, comes amid doubled rice prices following a harsh heatwave, an earthquake, and increased tourism demands. In response, the Japanese government released stockpiled rice at reduced prices, offering consumers a respite from high costs.
Traditionally, Japan adopts a protectionist stance on staple foods, imposing a levy of 341 yen per kilogram on private imports. However, under WTO rules, the government can import 100,000 tons tariff-free. In a bid to alleviate price pressures, an early tender for tariff-free rice was held in advance of the usual September auction.
