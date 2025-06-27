Empowering Women in Real Estate: A Pathway to Transparency and Growth

Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has called for increased participation of women in the real estate sector, advocating for this move as a means to enhance transparency and reduce property-related civil disputes. Verma, addressing a NAREDCO women's wing conference, underscored women's capability to contribute significantly to the real estate industry.

He noted the prevalence of lies and misselling within the sector, suggesting that women's involvement could mitigate these issues. Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, D Thara, urged builders to prioritize integrated infrastructure management and green spaces in housing projects.

At the convention, NAREDCO Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani highlighted the potential of skilling women to fill gaps in the workforce, which could spur economic growth while achieving gender empowerment. Smita Patil of NAREDCO-MAHI stressed the importance of policy and inclusivity for a sustainable housing future in India.