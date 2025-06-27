Left Menu

Rajasthan Deluged: Heavy Rainfall Sweeps Across the State

Rajasthan witnessed heavy rainfall, with Jaisalmer receiving 68.4 mm, Alwar 27.8 mm, and other cities experiencing significant precipitation. Sri Ganganagar was the hottest spot at 39.3°C, while Sajjangarh recorded the heaviest rain (130 mm). Several regions clocked rain from 10 to 90 mm, highlighting varied weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:12 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Heavy rainfall drenched various regions of Rajasthan, bringing significant precipitation to the state. Jaisalmer led with an impressive 68.4 mm of rain, according to a spokesperson from the MeT department. Alwar recorded 27.8 mm of rainfall from morning until evening, while Jodhpur, Sikar, and Kota also reported notable amounts.

Despite the widespread rain, Sri Ganganagar emerged as the hottest location, reaching a scorching 39.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the lowest temperature of 20.3 degrees was observed in Sirohi on the same day. Maximum temperatures across the state varied from 23 to 39 degrees Celsius, offering a stark contrast in climate conditions.

The previous 24 hours up to Friday morning saw Sajjangarh in Banswara district leading rainfall figures with 130 mm, followed by locations like Bassi in Jaipur and Sallaopat in Banswara recording 110 mm each. Several regions noted rainfall ranging from 10 to 90 mm, illustrating the state's diverse weather patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

