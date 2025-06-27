Tragic Family Picnic Turns Deadly in Swat Valley Floods

In a tragic turn of events, flash floods in northern Pakistan claimed the lives of at least nine members of an extended family and left several others missing. The incident unfolded by the Swat River on Friday, when the family was enjoying a picnic breakfast. Elevated floodwaters, caused by monsoon rains, swept children away while they were capturing photos, prompting relatives to leap in after them.

The situation quickly escalated as family members attempting rescues were themselves caught in the deluge. Rescue operations, involving locals and over 80 workers, recovered nine bodies, while four members were saved. Yet, four others remain unaccounted for as search efforts continue in the picturesque Swat Valley.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow regarding the incident, which underscores the challenges faced by rescue services in remote areas. With reports indicating delayed response times, several provincial officials have been suspended. An alert from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority highlighted the ongoing risks posed by high flood levels, urging the public to exercise caution.

