Relentless Rains Disrupt Life in Himachal Pradesh

Severe weather continues to batter Himachal Pradesh, leaving in its wake significant disruptions across the state. Heavy rains have led to the closure of 53 roads, presenting major challenges to transportation. Power and water supply systems also face disruptions, adding to the residents' woes.

Kullu, Mandi, and Lahaul and Spiti remain some of the most affected areas, with Kullu recording the highest number of road blockages. The latest forecasts issued by state officials indicate further spells of heavy rains, with an orange alert warning in place for Sunday.

Concerns rise as the local meteorological office predicts potential flash floods in Shimla and Sirmaur districts. While temperatures fluctuate widely, vigilance remains crucial for the state's authorities and citizens.

