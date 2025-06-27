Left Menu

High Tide Havoc: Mumbai’s Coastal Promenade Shaken by Waves

Mumbai's Marine Drive-Worli Coastal Road promenade suffered damage due to strong waves during high tide. Civic officials reported that pavement and parapet wall sections were affected near Priyadarshani Garden. Engineers are tasked to make immediate repairs. The ongoing project highlights drainage concerns amidst high sea levels causing issues for the coastal road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:39 IST
High Tide Havoc: Mumbai’s Coastal Promenade Shaken by Waves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive-Worli Coastal Road promenade took a hit from nature, as strong waves caused significant damage during high tide, civic officials revealed on Friday. The destruction affected parts of the pavement and parapet walls near Priyadarshani Garden.

The high tide left a visible impact, with some tiles and materials from the promenade dislodging, scattering onto the northbound carriageway. Engineers and contractors were swiftly called to address the damage and ensure a quick repair process.

This incident has cast a spotlight on the ongoing Rs 13,984-crore coastal road project, intended to ease Mumbai's congestion. The high tides, reaching up to 4.75 meters, and recent water logging at the exit ramp question the drainage efficacy of this ambitious infrastructure venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025