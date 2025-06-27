High Tide Havoc: Mumbai’s Coastal Promenade Shaken by Waves

Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive-Worli Coastal Road promenade took a hit from nature, as strong waves caused significant damage during high tide, civic officials revealed on Friday. The destruction affected parts of the pavement and parapet walls near Priyadarshani Garden.

The high tide left a visible impact, with some tiles and materials from the promenade dislodging, scattering onto the northbound carriageway. Engineers and contractors were swiftly called to address the damage and ensure a quick repair process.

This incident has cast a spotlight on the ongoing Rs 13,984-crore coastal road project, intended to ease Mumbai's congestion. The high tides, reaching up to 4.75 meters, and recent water logging at the exit ramp question the drainage efficacy of this ambitious infrastructure venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)