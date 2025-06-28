Tragic Poisoning of Tigress and Cubs Sparks Outrage

A tragic turn of events unfolded in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills as a tigress and her four cubs were found dead, poisoned by a local man upset over the death of his cow, authorities reported on Saturday.

Forest officials arrested three individuals, including the cow's owner. The tigress initially fed on the poisoned carcass and returned with her cubs, ultimately succumbing to the toxic bait. This incident has generated significant public fallout and political discourse across the region.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre vowed strict action after protests erupted, highlighting the need for stronger wildlife protection. The latest NTCA report ranks Karnataka second in tiger population, emphasizing the broader implications of such wildlife tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)