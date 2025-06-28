Left Menu

Tragic Poisoning of Tigress and Cubs Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident, a tigress and her cubs died after being poisoned by a man seeking revenge for his cow being killed by wild animals. The incident has caused public outrage, leading to arrests and political debates on wildlife protection in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chamarajanagar | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:32 IST
Tragic Poisoning of Tigress and Cubs Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic turn of events unfolded in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills as a tigress and her four cubs were found dead, poisoned by a local man upset over the death of his cow, authorities reported on Saturday.

Forest officials arrested three individuals, including the cow's owner. The tigress initially fed on the poisoned carcass and returned with her cubs, ultimately succumbing to the toxic bait. This incident has generated significant public fallout and political discourse across the region.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre vowed strict action after protests erupted, highlighting the need for stronger wildlife protection. The latest NTCA report ranks Karnataka second in tiger population, emphasizing the broader implications of such wildlife tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025