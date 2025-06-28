Left Menu

Tragedy in Colombia: Deadly Landslide Claims 22 Lives

A devastating landslide in northwest Colombia has claimed 22 lives, with eight more individuals missing. The disaster struck early Tuesday in Medellin and Bello due to heavy rains, destroying homes and displacing hundreds. Landslides frequently occur in this region during the rainy season from April to November.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic landslide this week in northwest Colombia has resulted in 22 fatalities, with eight people still unaccounted for, according to local authorities.

Rescue crews continued their search Saturday for victims in Medellin, Colombia's second-largest metropolis, and the nearby city of Bello.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains early Tuesday, wreaked havoc on crowded neighborhoods, demolishing dozens of homes and leaving hundreds without shelter. Such disasters are common during the April to November rainy season in this region.

