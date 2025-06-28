Tragedy in Colombia: Deadly Landslide Claims 22 Lives

A tragic landslide this week in northwest Colombia has resulted in 22 fatalities, with eight people still unaccounted for, according to local authorities.

Rescue crews continued their search Saturday for victims in Medellin, Colombia's second-largest metropolis, and the nearby city of Bello.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains early Tuesday, wreaked havoc on crowded neighborhoods, demolishing dozens of homes and leaving hundreds without shelter. Such disasters are common during the April to November rainy season in this region.

