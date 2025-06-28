Left Menu

Japan's Final H-2A Launch Ushers in New Era of Space Exploration

Japan successfully launched its final H-2A rocket carrying the GOSAT-GW satellite to monitor greenhouse gases, marking the end of an era and paving the way for its successor, the H3 rocket. This launch aims to bolster Japan's competitive edge in the global satellite market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:08 IST
Japan launched its final H-2A rocket on Sunday, marking the end of an era in its space exploration efforts. The rocket, carrying the GOSAT-GW satellite, aims to monitor greenhouse gas emissions as part of Japan's commitment to combating climate change.

This 50th launch of the H-2A, which has consistently delivered satellites and probes into orbit since 2001, was a pivotal moment for Japan as it transitions to newer technology. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency have spearheaded this initiative, ensuring a smooth shift to the H3 rocket, already in operation as the new flagship.

Japan's strategic focus on maintaining a commercially viable space transport system is underscored by the development of two new rocket series: the larger H3 in collaboration with Mitsubishi and a smaller Epsilon system with IHI's aerospace unit. The goal is to enhance Japan's standing in the competitive satellite launch market.

