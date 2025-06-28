Japan's Final H-2A Launch Ushers in New Era of Space Exploration

Japan launched its final H-2A rocket on Sunday, marking the end of an era in its space exploration efforts. The rocket, carrying the GOSAT-GW satellite, aims to monitor greenhouse gas emissions as part of Japan's commitment to combating climate change.

This 50th launch of the H-2A, which has consistently delivered satellites and probes into orbit since 2001, was a pivotal moment for Japan as it transitions to newer technology. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency have spearheaded this initiative, ensuring a smooth shift to the H3 rocket, already in operation as the new flagship.

Japan's strategic focus on maintaining a commercially viable space transport system is underscored by the development of two new rocket series: the larger H3 in collaboration with Mitsubishi and a smaller Epsilon system with IHI's aerospace unit. The goal is to enhance Japan's standing in the competitive satellite launch market.