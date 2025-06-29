Left Menu

Cloudburst Tragedy on Yamunotri Highway

A cloudburst on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district has led to the presumed sweeping away of nine road construction laborers. Heavy rainfall severely impacted infrastructure and agricultural lands. Efforts are ongoing to find the missing laborers, who are believed to be of Nepali origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:14 IST
Cloudburst Tragedy on Yamunotri Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating cloudburst early Sunday morning along the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district has resulted in the likely disappearance of nine road construction laborers, according to police reports.

The laborers went missing after intense rainfall triggered a cloudburst near Silai Bend in the Barkot area, en route to Yamunotri temple. Disaster Control Room officials confirmed the incident, as Barkot police station's SHO Deepak Kathait reported receiving information around midnight. A team dispatched to the site discovered the laborers, who had set up tents at the location, might have been swept away by the deluge. All missing individuals are reportedly of Nepali origin as search operations continue.

The aftermath has left the highway blocked in several areas, including Silai Bend, and caused extensive damage to agricultural land in Kuthnaur village. The road near Ojri has suffered complete destruction, filling nearby fields with debris. The Kupda Kunshala Trikhili motor bridge in Syanachatti is currently threatened, compounded by the rising Yamuna water level due to the relentless rain.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025