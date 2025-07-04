Delhi PWD minister launches cooling gear for field workers

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma distributed cooling vest jackets to field workers on Friday, officials said.

The initiative is part of the Delhi Heat Action Plan, and the pilot project was launched by Verma at PWD headquarters at ITO.

According to the officials, the cool vest jacket is a battery-operated dual fan unit for cooling and has ice collar technology that lowers surface body temperature by up to 15 degrees Celsius.

''Those who stand under the open sky while we remain in shaded rooms are the real backbone of our city. Anticipatory action means we don't wait for tragedy, we prevent it. The Cool Vest Jacket is not just a piece of gear, it is our promise to care for those who care for Delhi every single day," PWD minister Verma said.

The cooling jacket initiative is being implemented by Adventist Development and Relief Agency International India, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Over the coming weeks, the authorities will conduct field trials and assessments to evaluate the feasibility of the jackets.

