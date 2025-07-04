Left Menu

Delhi PWD minister launches cooling gear for field workers

Delhi Public Works Department PWD minister Parvesh Verma distributed cooling vest jackets to field workers on Friday, officials said.The initiative is part of the Delhi Heat Action Plan, and the pilot project was launched by Verma at PWD headquarters at ITO.According to the officials, the cool vest jacket is a battery-operated dual fan unit for cooling and has ice collar technology that lowers surface body temperature by up to 15 degrees Celsius.Those who stand under the open sky while we remain in shaded rooms are the real backbone of our city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 19:51 IST
Delhi PWD minister launches cooling gear for field workers
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma distributed cooling vest jackets to field workers on Friday, officials said.

The initiative is part of the Delhi Heat Action Plan, and the pilot project was launched by Verma at PWD headquarters at ITO.

According to the officials, the cool vest jacket is a battery-operated dual fan unit for cooling and has ice collar technology that lowers surface body temperature by up to 15 degrees Celsius.

''Those who stand under the open sky while we remain in shaded rooms are the real backbone of our city. Anticipatory action means we don't wait for tragedy, we prevent it. The Cool Vest Jacket is not just a piece of gear, it is our promise to care for those who care for Delhi every single day," PWD minister Verma said.

The cooling jacket initiative is being implemented by Adventist Development and Relief Agency International India, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Over the coming weeks, the authorities will conduct field trials and assessments to evaluate the feasibility of the jackets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025