CM Naidu sets 4-year target to ensure housing for all in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed revenue department officials to ensure that every eligible person in the state has a house within the next four years.

Reviewing the department's progress, Naidu said that no one should be left without a housing plot or house.

''Everyone should be allotted a housing plot within two years, and construction should be completed in the following two years. In total, the goal is to ensure housing for all within four years,'' Naidu said in a statement.

Officials informed the CM that nearly one lakh people have applied for housing plots over the past year, requiring a land bank of 2,051 acres.

As promised in the election manifesto, Naidu said two cents of land in urban areas and three cents in villages should be provided to eligible beneficiaries.

To facilitate this, he proposed forming a cabinet subcommittee with the revenue, housing, and municipal ministers.

Naidu also instructed officials to issue permanent caste certificates to all eligible residents by October. Since the new government took office, 44 lakh caste certificates have been issued.

For division of hereditary properties valued up to Rs 10 lakh, applicants will pay a fee of Rs 100, and for properties above Rs 10 lakh, Rs 1,000.

The CM further directed officials to complete the land resurvey across all villages by December 2027.

Officials also briefed Naidu on the upcoming revenue department portal, which will allow users to access comprehensive land details for any property in the state.

