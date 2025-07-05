Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Archaeologists in Peru unveil 3,500-year-old city that linked coast and Andes

Archaeologists on Thursday unveiled a 3,500-year-old city in Peru that likely served as a trading hub linking Pacific coast cultures with those in the Andes and Amazon, flourishing around the same time as early civilizations in the Middle East and Asia. Drone footage released by researchers shows the city center is marked by a circular structure on a hillside terrace, with remains of stone and mud buildings constructed some 600 meters (1,970 feet) above sea level.

A water-saving tool in drought-hit Chile: human hair

Small mats of human hair line the base of plants, helping lock in moisture for crops in orchards around Chile that have been struggling with drought for years. The hair, which is turned into sheets and discs of compostable mulch through mechanical weaving, reduces direct evaporation by 71% and saves up to 48% of irrigation water, according to the Matter of Trust Chile foundation, which makes the hair mats.

