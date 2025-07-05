Kharge's Call for Green Revolution: Boosting India's Forest Cover
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasizes the need to enhance forest cover in Karnataka and nationwide, criticizing the ineffective implementation of laws to prevent deforestation. He warns of severe environmental impacts and urges government and public cooperation for afforestation efforts, highlighting the importance of trees for health and climate balance.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised concerns over India's inadequate forest cover, emphasizing the pressing need to enhance greenery across the nation.
Speaking at the Vanamahotsava event, Kharge criticized the lack of effective implementation of existing environmental laws, particularly citing the negligence in the enforcement of the Forest (Conservation) Act and the Forest Rights Act. He urged both state and central governments to prioritize afforestation efforts to prevent further environmental degradation.
Highlighting alarming health statistics linked to environmental decline, Kharge called for immediate action to avert future crises, stressing the necessity of clean air, water, and increased greenery for a sustainable future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
