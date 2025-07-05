Tragedy Strikes at Texas Summer Camp Amid Flash Floods
Flash floods in central Texas claimed 27 lives, including nine children, and left dozens from a summer camp missing. Authorities evacuated 800 people as waters surged. The U.S. National Weather Service has eased the emergency but maintains a flood watch. Federal efforts are underway to aid affected families.
Flash floods in central Texas have claimed 27 lives, authorities confirmed on Saturday, including nine children. Rescuers are in a desperate search for survivors, with dozens from a girls' summer camp still missing.
The sheriff's office in Kerr County reported that 800 individuals were evacuated as the Guadalupe River's waters surged approximately 29 feet in a short time, severely affecting the Camp Mystic summer camp. Most missing individuals are reported to be young girls.
Although the flash flood emergency has largely ended for Kerr County, according to the U.S. National Weather Service, a flood watch continues in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for the San Antonio-Austin region, with scattered showers expected. President Donald Trump pledged federal support, emphasizing the commitment of first responders at the site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
