Tragedy Strikes at Texas Summer Camp Amid Flash Floods

Flash floods in central Texas have claimed 27 lives, authorities confirmed on Saturday, including nine children. Rescuers are in a desperate search for survivors, with dozens from a girls' summer camp still missing.

The sheriff's office in Kerr County reported that 800 individuals were evacuated as the Guadalupe River's waters surged approximately 29 feet in a short time, severely affecting the Camp Mystic summer camp. Most missing individuals are reported to be young girls.

Although the flash flood emergency has largely ended for Kerr County, according to the U.S. National Weather Service, a flood watch continues in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for the San Antonio-Austin region, with scattered showers expected. President Donald Trump pledged federal support, emphasizing the commitment of first responders at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)