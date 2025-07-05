Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Texas Summer Camp Amid Flash Floods

Flash floods in central Texas claimed 27 lives, including nine children, and left dozens from a summer camp missing. Authorities evacuated 800 people as waters surged. The U.S. National Weather Service has eased the emergency but maintains a flood watch. Federal efforts are underway to aid affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:03 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Texas Summer Camp Amid Flash Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flash floods in central Texas have claimed 27 lives, authorities confirmed on Saturday, including nine children. Rescuers are in a desperate search for survivors, with dozens from a girls' summer camp still missing.

The sheriff's office in Kerr County reported that 800 individuals were evacuated as the Guadalupe River's waters surged approximately 29 feet in a short time, severely affecting the Camp Mystic summer camp. Most missing individuals are reported to be young girls.

Although the flash flood emergency has largely ended for Kerr County, according to the U.S. National Weather Service, a flood watch continues in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for the San Antonio-Austin region, with scattered showers expected. President Donald Trump pledged federal support, emphasizing the commitment of first responders at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025