Left Menu

Punjab CM Forms Committee to Resolve Biogas Plant Concerns

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a joint committee comprising villagers and experts to address concerns over a proposed biogas plant in Akhara village, Ludhiana. The committee will evaluate issues raised by locals and submit recommendations, focusing on pollution control and safeguarding villagers' interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:36 IST
Punjab CM Forms Committee to Resolve Biogas Plant Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the establishment of a joint committee to address the concerns of Akhara village residents regarding a proposed biogas plant.

The decision follows protests by villagers over potential health and environmental impacts.

The committee, including experts and villagers, will evaluate and address these issues, ensuring that all actions adhere to pollution norms and prioritize the villagers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025