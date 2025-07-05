Punjab CM Forms Committee to Resolve Biogas Plant Concerns
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a joint committee comprising villagers and experts to address concerns over a proposed biogas plant in Akhara village, Ludhiana. The committee will evaluate issues raised by locals and submit recommendations, focusing on pollution control and safeguarding villagers' interests.
- India
In a significant move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the establishment of a joint committee to address the concerns of Akhara village residents regarding a proposed biogas plant.
The decision follows protests by villagers over potential health and environmental impacts.
The committee, including experts and villagers, will evaluate and address these issues, ensuring that all actions adhere to pollution norms and prioritize the villagers' welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
