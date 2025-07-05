Left Menu

Deadly Floods: Storms That Shattered Lives in the US

Flooding, the leading storm-related killer in the US, has caused significant loss of life and destruction over the past 25 years. Notable events include Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Harvey, and flash floods in Texas and Kentucky, where search efforts spanned air, land, and water to rescue trapped individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:45 IST
Deadly Floods: Storms That Shattered Lives in the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Flooding remains a top storm-related killer in the United States, claiming an average of over 125 lives annually, according to the National Weather Service. Each event brings tales of destruction and heroism as communities rally to save lives and recover from the devastation.

In July 2025, flash floods in Texas Hill Country tragically took the lives of at least 27 people, including many from a local camp, as authorities and families desperately tried to account for missing loved ones. Search and rescue operations involved helicopters, boats, and drones.

Past catastrophes, like Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005, highlighted the deadly power of flooding, which caused widespread damage and loss of life, underscoring the necessity for preparedness and robust disaster response strategies across affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025