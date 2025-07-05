Deadly Floods: Storms That Shattered Lives in the US

Flooding remains a top storm-related killer in the United States, claiming an average of over 125 lives annually, according to the National Weather Service. Each event brings tales of destruction and heroism as communities rally to save lives and recover from the devastation.

In July 2025, flash floods in Texas Hill Country tragically took the lives of at least 27 people, including many from a local camp, as authorities and families desperately tried to account for missing loved ones. Search and rescue operations involved helicopters, boats, and drones.

Past catastrophes, like Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005, highlighted the deadly power of flooding, which caused widespread damage and loss of life, underscoring the necessity for preparedness and robust disaster response strategies across affected regions.

