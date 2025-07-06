Left Menu

Devastating Flash Floods in Central Texas: Tragedy at Summer Camp

Flash floods in central Texas have resulted in the deaths of 27 people, including nine children, while dozens, primarily girls from Camp Mystic, remain missing. The disaster struck swiftly, catching many by surprise. Efforts to locate and rescue survivors continue as authorities coordinate the response to this tragic event.

Updated: 06-07-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:00 IST
In central Texas, a catastrophic flash flood has claimed the lives of at least 27 individuals, including nine children, with dozens more, primarily young girls from Camp Mystic, reported missing. The catastrophe unfolded with alarming speed, leaving residents and holiday-goers caught off-guard despite prior weather warnings.

Efforts to locate survivors are ongoing, with over 500 rescue workers scouring the affected areas. The region, including renowned summer camps, suffered extensive damage, with concrete slabs marking where homes once stood. Rescue operations witnessed first responders using human chains to save residents from perilous floodwaters.

As the community grapples with the disaster, federal, state, and local authorities are coordinating efforts to address immediate needs and long-term recovery. The incident recalls a similar tragedy in 1987. Officials assure continued vigilance and support as the search for the missing ensues.

