Fatal Storm Strikes Northern Italy, Claims Life Near Milan

A violent storm wrought devastation near Milan, resulting in the tragic death of a 63-year-old woman after a tree fell on her while she was on a walk. The incident occurred in Robecchetto con Induno, leading local firefighters to respond to a surge in emergencies.

The chaos did not stop there. Emergency services were inundated with calls related to dangerous trees, submerged basements, and uprooted advertising billboards. Moreover, other Italian regions such as the Veneto and Tuscany faced harsh weather conditions, with heavy rain and falling trees reported.

Despite the storm in the north, southern and central Italy, including Rome, endured scorching temperatures, nearing 30 degrees Celsius. This heatwave has afflicted much of Europe and has been attributed to several deaths across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)