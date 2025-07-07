Fuel Ban Sparks Surge in Second-Hand Car Queries

Following the enforcement of a fuel ban on overage vehicles in Delhi, companies dealing in second-hand cars reported a surge in customer inquiries. The directive, which began on July 1, prompted interest from buyers across India, notably south India, seeking discounted vehicles.

The Delhi government quickly appealed for a suspension of the ban, citing technological challenges in implementation, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The lack of clarity in the initial days led to a significant increase in inquiries, with companies experiencing a 25% rise in leads.

Concurrently, traders noted a drastic reduction in car prices, with some models experiencing a 40-50% price decline. The Chamber of Trade and Industry highlighted that this has created a buyer's market, although compliance complications remain. Meanwhile, CARS24 emphasized legal obligations regarding the scrapping of overage vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)