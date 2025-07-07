Fuel Ban Sparks Surge in Second-Hand Car Queries
Following a fuel ban on overage vehicles in Delhi, second-hand car queries spiked, with potential buyers from across India seeking bargains. The ban led to uncertainty and a 40-50% drop in prices for older cars. Stakeholders are urging the suspension of the directive due to implementation challenges.
- Country:
- India
Following the enforcement of a fuel ban on overage vehicles in Delhi, companies dealing in second-hand cars reported a surge in customer inquiries. The directive, which began on July 1, prompted interest from buyers across India, notably south India, seeking discounted vehicles.
The Delhi government quickly appealed for a suspension of the ban, citing technological challenges in implementation, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The lack of clarity in the initial days led to a significant increase in inquiries, with companies experiencing a 25% rise in leads.
Concurrently, traders noted a drastic reduction in car prices, with some models experiencing a 40-50% price decline. The Chamber of Trade and Industry highlighted that this has created a buyer's market, although compliance complications remain. Meanwhile, CARS24 emphasized legal obligations regarding the scrapping of overage vehicles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Sees Sustained Improvement Amid Crackdown
Delhi Seeks Rs 1,000 Crore Aid for Air Quality Revolution
From Smog to Sustainability: China’s Air Quality Leap Backed by ADB and Green Finance
IIT-Kanpur's Airawat Foundation, IBM ink MoU to use AI for UP's air quality monitoring
Haryana's Strategic Path to Air Quality Improvement and Pollution Control