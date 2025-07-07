Catastrophic Central Texas Flash Floods Lead to Tragic Loss

Central Texas grapples with a devastating humanitarian crisis following flash floods that have claimed at least 78 lives, including 28 children. Search and rescue operations face challenging conditions, with fears of additional rainfall exacerbating the disaster's impact.

In Kerrville, Texas, the flash floods have been particularly destructive, transforming the Guadalupe River into a deadly torrent. Emergency personnel continue their efforts amidst concerns about the accuracy and responsiveness of weather forecasts.

State and federal authorities are mobilizing resources to address this catastrophe, which has raised questions about disaster preparedness and response. President Trump is expected to visit the affected areas, amid debates over federal disaster management roles and agency staffing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)