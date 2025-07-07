Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Havoc: Landslides, Flash Floods, and Cloudbursts Take Toll
Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has been hit by 23 flash floods, 19 cloudbursts, and 16 landslides, resulting in 52 rain-related deaths. Affected areas like Mandi and Bilaspur face intensified rescue operations. Efforts include distributing aid amidst significant infrastructural damage, as government and local officials oversee recovery operations.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh has experienced severe monsoon-induced disasters since June 20, with the state reporting 23 flash floods, 19 cloudbursts, and 16 landslides. These disasters have resulted in 52 rain-related fatalities, according to official data provided on Monday.
In Mandi district, the worst affected, rescue operations involving drones, sniffer dogs, and over 250 personnel from various disaster response forces are underway to locate 28 missing individuals. Additionally, damaged infrastructure includes 225 houses and several bridges, while 215 cattle have perished in the calamity.
Recovery efforts are ongoing, with 1,538 ration kits distributed and significant government intervention required to restore damaged water supply projects. Despite criticisms regarding delayed relief, efforts to rebuild and provide aid continue as the estimated damages reach nearly Rs 700 crore.
ALSO READ
Revitalizing Heritage: The Grand Plan for Punaura Dham Janki Mandir
Juventus Youngster Shines in Commanding Club World Cup Victory
Trinamool Congress Secures Commanding Victory in Kaliganj By-Election
Rahul and Pant's Centuries Propel India to Commanding Lead
India Takes a Commanding Lead in First Test Against England