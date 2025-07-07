Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Havoc: Landslides, Flash Floods, and Cloudbursts Take Toll

Himachal Pradesh has experienced severe monsoon-induced disasters since June 20, with the state reporting 23 flash floods, 19 cloudbursts, and 16 landslides. These disasters have resulted in 52 rain-related fatalities, according to official data provided on Monday.

In Mandi district, the worst affected, rescue operations involving drones, sniffer dogs, and over 250 personnel from various disaster response forces are underway to locate 28 missing individuals. Additionally, damaged infrastructure includes 225 houses and several bridges, while 215 cattle have perished in the calamity.

Recovery efforts are ongoing, with 1,538 ration kits distributed and significant government intervention required to restore damaged water supply projects. Despite criticisms regarding delayed relief, efforts to rebuild and provide aid continue as the estimated damages reach nearly Rs 700 crore.