Texas Flood Tragedy: Over 100 Dead Amidst Weather Chaos

The death toll from recent catastrophic flooding across Texas has risen above 100 as search operations continue. Kerr County, where several summer camps operate, is one of the worst affected, with 84 victims, including children, already found.

In the wake of the chaos, questions are being raised about whether sufficient weather warnings were given and why some camps did not evacuate. A review of the situation will follow the completion of search-and-rescue efforts.

Authorities have warned of additional downpours and potential flooding, promising a continued threat to central Texas. As volunteers and rescuers scour through the debris, the state grapples with one of the deadliest floods in recent history.

(With inputs from agencies.)