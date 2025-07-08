Tragedy Strikes: Texas Flooding Claims Over 100 Lives Amidst Rescue Efforts

The catastrophic flooding in Texas over the July Fourth weekend has resulted in a death toll surpassing 100, with search-and-rescue teams diligently combing through swollen rivers and debris-filled areas. Crews are employing heavy equipment to sift through tangled trees, hoping to locate missing individuals.

Authorities, overseeing the extensive search for flood victims, have postponed addressing questions concerning weather alerts and camp evacuations. The scale of the disaster has raised issues about the timing and reach of these warnings, especially in areas with limited cellphone coverage.

The tragic flash floods, among the worst in decades, have devastated communities along the Guadalupe River. As central Texas braces for further rainfall, there is widespread concern that the death toll will continue to rise. The disaster has prompted calls for an investigation into communication failures and emergency response protocols.