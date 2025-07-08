Orvakal Node Master Plan: Boosting Industrial Growth in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the final master plan for the Orvakal Node, a significant development within the Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC). The plan, covering 9,719 acres, highlights a strategic land use scheme with 52% earmarked for industrial purposes.

A government order released by N Yuvaraj, secretary to the government, confirmed the plan's approval by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Corridor Authority. The phased industrial use will see 1,424 acres developed initially, followed by 3,594 acres in the second phase and 5,017 acres in the third phase.

Beyond industrial growth, the plan details comprehensive infrastructure developments including transportation, residential, commercial, and green spaces. The HBIC is poised to connect central and southern India, impacting parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)