Left Menu

Orvakal Node Master Plan: Boosting Industrial Growth in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has unveiled its final master plan for the Orvakal Node within the Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. Spanning over 9,719 acres, the development focuses on industrial use, with a phased allocation process. The plan also includes infrastructure development, linking central and southern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-07-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 08:46 IST
Orvakal Node Master Plan: Boosting Industrial Growth in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the final master plan for the Orvakal Node, a significant development within the Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC). The plan, covering 9,719 acres, highlights a strategic land use scheme with 52% earmarked for industrial purposes.

A government order released by N Yuvaraj, secretary to the government, confirmed the plan's approval by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Corridor Authority. The phased industrial use will see 1,424 acres developed initially, followed by 3,594 acres in the second phase and 5,017 acres in the third phase.

Beyond industrial growth, the plan details comprehensive infrastructure developments including transportation, residential, commercial, and green spaces. The HBIC is poised to connect central and southern India, impacting parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025