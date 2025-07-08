Left Menu

Tarragona Wildfire Forces Thousands Indoors Amid Scorching June Heat

A raging wildfire in Spain's Tarragona province forced over 18,000 residents indoors, burning nearly 3,000 hectares of vegetation. Efforts to control the fire, fueled by strong winds and heat, have engaged 300 firefighters and an emergency military unit. Authorities are investigating the fire's origins.

Updated: 08-07-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:30 IST
Spanish authorities have instructed more than 18,000 residents in Tarragona province to stay indoors as a wildfire burns uncontrollably, consuming 3,000 hectares of vegetation. A few dozen have been evacuated, as the blaze, driven by strong winds, spreads rapidly across the northeastern region.

Spain, reeling from its hottest June on record, faces multiple wildfire threats, with two fatalities already reported in Catalonia on July 1st. The current fire started in the remote Pauls area, where tough terrain and strong winds hinder firefighters' efforts, prompting the deployment of an emergency military unit alongside 300 firefighters.

Efforts to control the flames continue, with authorities preventing the fire from crossing the Ebro River. Affected areas include 30% of the Ports Natural Park. Meanwhile, locals in neighboring villages remain on high alert, as investigators examine the fire's cause amid fears of a worsening situation.

