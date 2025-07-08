Great Nicobar Project: A Secretive Ecological Gamble?

The Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project has ignited controversy, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh labeling it an ecological disaster. On Tuesday, he questioned why the environmental clearance report was submitted in a sealed cover to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Ramesh, a former environment minister, shared a media report detailing the submission of the confidential report by the Union environment ministry. The report from a high-powered committee seeks to revisit the project's environmental clearance.

Ramesh warned of potential ecological risks, emphasizing that the project's design could lead to a humanitarian and ecological catastrophe. He also criticized the project's environmental impact study for downplaying significant earthquake risks, a concern magnified since the 2004 tsunami.