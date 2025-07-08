Racing Flames: Southern France Wildfires Threaten Cities
A rapidly spreading wildfire near Marseille, France, forced the closure of Marseille Provence airport and poses significant threats to local communities. With winds reaching 70 km/h, 168 firefighters are battling the blaze. Residents have been instructed to stay indoors, and some areas face evacuation.
A wildfire sweeping across southern France has caused significant disruptions, leading to the temporary shutdown of Marseille Provence airport. With winds reaching speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour, the rapidly advancing flames have prompted urgent response measures.
Officials report that 168 firefighters have been deployed to combat the blaze, which threatens areas near Les Pennes-Mirabeau, located just north of Marseille. While the fire has prompted some evacuations, residents are being urged to remain indoors with windows secured and clear paths for emergency services.
With parts of Marseille already shrouded in smoke, the city is on high alert. Flight operations have been affected, with some being redirected to other regional airports. Elsewhere in Europe, similar fire threats persist amid a sweltering heatwave affecting regions in Spain and Greece.
ALSO READ
RAF Begins Evacuation of British Nationals from Tel Aviv
Operation Sindhu: India's Swift Evacuation of Nationals from Israel
Timely Evacuation Averts Tragedy in Malin Landslide
Operation Sindhu: Major Evacuation Mission from Iran and Israel Underway
Evacuation Flight Diverted Amid Middle East Tensions