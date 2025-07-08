Racing Flames: Southern France Wildfires Threaten Cities

A wildfire sweeping across southern France has caused significant disruptions, leading to the temporary shutdown of Marseille Provence airport. With winds reaching speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour, the rapidly advancing flames have prompted urgent response measures.

Officials report that 168 firefighters have been deployed to combat the blaze, which threatens areas near Les Pennes-Mirabeau, located just north of Marseille. While the fire has prompted some evacuations, residents are being urged to remain indoors with windows secured and clear paths for emergency services.

With parts of Marseille already shrouded in smoke, the city is on high alert. Flight operations have been affected, with some being redirected to other regional airports. Elsewhere in Europe, similar fire threats persist amid a sweltering heatwave affecting regions in Spain and Greece.