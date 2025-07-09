Tragic Accident: Security Supervisor Drowns as Car Plunges into Open Drain

A security supervisor named Yogesh, aged 42, drowned after his vehicle plunged into an open drain in Faridabad, police said Tuesday. The tragic incident occurred as he attempted to swerve away from an oncoming auto rickshaw.

The mishap took place late Monday night on the road opposite Naveen Nagar police chowki. Yogesh was commuting home from Noida when the unfortunate event unfolded. Despite efforts to retrieve him promptly, the poor visibility led to his untimely demise.

The family expressed their discontent, alleging that onlookers were more focused on recording the scene rather than aiding in the rescue. Yogesh, who leaves behind a wife and two daughters, was pronounced dead by the time of extraction.