Tragic Accident on Bypass: Two Killed, Three Injured
A tragic car accident occurred on a bypass near Babu Garh, resulting in two deaths and three injuries. The victims, all residents of Delhi, were returning from Nainital when the car lost control and overturned. Police are investigating the incident.
A tragic accident unfolded on a bypass near Babu Garh on Tuesday night, claiming two lives and injuring three others when a car lost control, struck a divider, and overturned, according to police reports.
The victims, identified as Shoaib, Faiz, Sahil, Ali, and Harshit Gupta, were residents of Delhi returning from a Nainital trip. As they neared the Bachlota flyover, their vehicle lost control and caused the fatal crash.
Shoaib and Faiz died instantly, while Sahil, Ali, and Harshit were injured and transported to a hospital. Babu Garh Station House Officer Mahendra Singh confirmed that the damaged car was cleared, and traffic flow restored.
