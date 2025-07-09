Tragic Accident on Bypass: Two Killed, Three Injured

A tragic accident unfolded on a bypass near Babu Garh on Tuesday night, claiming two lives and injuring three others when a car lost control, struck a divider, and overturned, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Shoaib, Faiz, Sahil, Ali, and Harshit Gupta, were residents of Delhi returning from a Nainital trip. As they neared the Bachlota flyover, their vehicle lost control and caused the fatal crash.

Shoaib and Faiz died instantly, while Sahil, Ali, and Harshit were injured and transported to a hospital. Babu Garh Station House Officer Mahendra Singh confirmed that the damaged car was cleared, and traffic flow restored.