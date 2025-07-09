Miraculous Rescue: Worker Trapped in Cradle Lift Freed After 15-Hour Ordeal

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, when a 39-year-old worker became trapped in a suspended cradle lift on a high-rise construction site due to a sudden power outage.

The worker had been engaged in painting on the 21st floor when the incident occurred around 3 pm, leaving him stranded until Wednesday morning. A rapid response involving disaster management, electricity company staff, and the National Disaster Response Force culminated in the successful rescue.

No injuries were reported, but the incident underscored significant safety protocol lapses at the site.