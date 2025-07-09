Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: Worker Trapped in Cradle Lift Freed After 15-Hour Ordeal

A worker was trapped in a cradle lift at a high-rise construction site in Thane, Maharashtra, due to a power outage. Rescued after 15 hours by coordinated efforts of disaster response teams, the incident highlighted safety lapses. Despite the ordeal, the worker emerged unscathed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 08:49 IST
Miraculous Rescue: Worker Trapped in Cradle Lift Freed After 15-Hour Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, when a 39-year-old worker became trapped in a suspended cradle lift on a high-rise construction site due to a sudden power outage.

The worker had been engaged in painting on the 21st floor when the incident occurred around 3 pm, leaving him stranded until Wednesday morning. A rapid response involving disaster management, electricity company staff, and the National Disaster Response Force culminated in the successful rescue.

No injuries were reported, but the incident underscored significant safety protocol lapses at the site.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rewired for future: How AI is reshaping hybrid electric vehicle performance

How agritourism is emerging as public health strategy in sustainable development

Environmental technologies can reduce emissions, but innovation is slowing

Advanced digital skills now critical for employment across industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025