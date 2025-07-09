Left Menu

Climate Change Drives Deadly Heatwave: Over 2,300 Deaths Across Europe

A recent study reveals that the severe European heatwave resulted in around 2,300 deaths across 12 cities, with approximately 1,500 attributable to climate change. The heatwave, exacerbated by increased temperatures due to climate change, highlights a pressing need for improved heat preparedness measures across the continent.

09-07-2025
A recent scientific analysis indicates that during a severe heatwave last week, over 2,300 fatalities occurred across 12 European cities due to heat-related causes. The study, conducted by Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, attributes approximately 1,500 of these deaths to the escalating severity of climate change.

While heatwaves are not uncommon, the temperatures soaring beyond 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Western Europe, including Spain and France, underscore the accelerated impact of climate change. Researcher Dr. Ben Clarke stated, "Climate change has made it significantly hotter than it would have been, heightening its danger." In cities like Barcelona, London, and Milan, climate change reportedly increased heatwave temperatures by up to 4 degrees Celsius.

Scientists utilized epidemiological models and historical data, applying peer-reviewed methods for rapid estimation, given the often unreported nature of heat-related deaths. This comes in light of the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service announcing last month as the third-hottest June on record globally, amplifying the call for urgent heat preparedness measures as such extreme conditions are predicted to become more commonplace.

