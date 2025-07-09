Blaze on Marseille's Outskirts: Firefighters Gain Ground Against Wildfire
A wildfire on the outskirts of Marseille has weakened, allowing residents to exit lockdown. Despite the blaze being under control, the airport will close to prioritize emergency efforts. Over 700 hectares were burned, but no fatalities occurred. Climate change increases wildfire intensity in the Mediterranean.
Firefighters gained the upper hand against a wildfire near Marseille, France, as the flames lost intensity overnight. The mayor announced the end of lockdown for the 16th arrondissement.
As the blaze subsides, residents must exercise caution. The airport will close for commercial flights to support air resources fighting the fire.
The wildfire scorched over 700 hectares, driven by strong winds. Despite this, no lives were lost and many homes remain intact, underscoring the growing impact of climate change on the Mediterranean.
