Marseille Wildfire: A City on Edge

A raging wildfire near Marseille, France's second-largest city, has injured 110 people and forced evacuations. Although pushed back by authorities, the fire remains a cause for concern.

Mayor Benoit Payan lifted confinement orders for thousands as the fire, driven by summer winds, halted train and flight operations. Despite this progress, transportation remains disrupted.

Over 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, which began near Les Pennes-Mirabeau. The fire's intensity is exacerbated by a heat wave, making firefighting efforts crucial to prevent further havoc in the region.