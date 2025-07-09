Left Menu

Marseille Wildfire: A City on Edge

A fierce wildfire near Marseille, France, forced evacuations and grounded flights. Authorities have pushed back the flames, but challenges remain as hot winds complicate efforts. Over 110 people have been injured and numerous hectares destroyed. The struggle continues as firefighting teams work tirelessly to control the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marseille | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:04 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A raging wildfire near Marseille, France's second-largest city, has injured 110 people and forced evacuations. Although pushed back by authorities, the fire remains a cause for concern.

Mayor Benoit Payan lifted confinement orders for thousands as the fire, driven by summer winds, halted train and flight operations. Despite this progress, transportation remains disrupted.

Over 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, which began near Les Pennes-Mirabeau. The fire's intensity is exacerbated by a heat wave, making firefighting efforts crucial to prevent further havoc in the region.

