Left Menu

China Braces for Dual Threats of Tropical Storm Danas and Scorching Heat

China is grappling with extreme weather as Tropical Storm Danas causes flooding and landslides while a high-pressure system leads to heatwaves. These events are taxing the country's infrastructure and power grids, risking significant economic losses. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay indoors as conditions worsen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:21 IST
China Braces for Dual Threats of Tropical Storm Danas and Scorching Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tropical Storm Danas unleashed chaos across China's coastal regions, drenching tech hubs and triggering deadly landslides and flash floods inland. This onslaught comes as a subtropical high-pressure system bakes north-eastern provinces, straining power grids and parching croplands in the world's No.2 economy.

Each year, China faces mounting threats from extreme weather linked to climate change. Torrential rains and record heatwaves expose vulnerabilities in the country's ageing infrastructure, including flood defences and limited access to air conditioning, threatening to cost tens of billions of dollars.

As Danas deposits heavy rains on coastal Zhejiang and Fujian, authorities remain on high alert for flash floods affecting key port cities. Meanwhile, heatwaves continue to scorch central and northeastern China, prompting health warnings amid a rise in heatstroke-related deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025