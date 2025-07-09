China Braces for Dual Threats of Tropical Storm Danas and Scorching Heat

Tropical Storm Danas unleashed chaos across China's coastal regions, drenching tech hubs and triggering deadly landslides and flash floods inland. This onslaught comes as a subtropical high-pressure system bakes north-eastern provinces, straining power grids and parching croplands in the world's No.2 economy.

Each year, China faces mounting threats from extreme weather linked to climate change. Torrential rains and record heatwaves expose vulnerabilities in the country's ageing infrastructure, including flood defences and limited access to air conditioning, threatening to cost tens of billions of dollars.

As Danas deposits heavy rains on coastal Zhejiang and Fujian, authorities remain on high alert for flash floods affecting key port cities. Meanwhile, heatwaves continue to scorch central and northeastern China, prompting health warnings amid a rise in heatstroke-related deaths.

