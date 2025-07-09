Landslide Leaves Poonch Families Homeless

Early Wednesday morning, a landslide in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir caused significant damage to two mud houses. The incident occurred in Ajamabad, Loran valley, where the homes of Mohammad Lateef and his brother were heavily affected.

Fortunately, the families had already vacated their homes two days prior to the landslide, moving to a safer location with their cattle to avoid potential harm. As such, no injuries were reported.

The landslide, which included a collapsed hillock and subsequent boulder hits on the houses, continues to pose a threat to nearby homes with ongoing slides. Calls for compensation have been made amid mounting distress over damage and risks in the area.

