Left Menu

Emergency Response Activated for Tunnel Collapse in Los Angeles

Fifteen workers were trapped after a tunnel collapsed in Wilmington, Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed no injuries yet and has deployed over 100 responders to the scene, which is six miles from the tunnel's only access. Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged the mobilization of resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:04 IST
Emergency Response Activated for Tunnel Collapse in Los Angeles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fifteen workers found themselves trapped following a collapse in an industrial tunnel located in Wilmington, Los Angeles, according to a report from the city's fire department released on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed that no injuries have been reported yet. The incident occurred approximately six miles from the tunnel's sole access point, and over 100 emergency responders have been dispatched to address the situation.

Mayor Karen Bass, in a social media post on platform X, announced the city's deployment of resources to the affected area in Wilmington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s governance role in higher education must be strategically limited, study warns

Key challenges blocking global rollout of facial recognition payment

Teacher professionalism in digital era: Transforming classrooms through purposeful digital training

How next-gen wireless networks are paving way for climate-smart grid systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025