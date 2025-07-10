Emergency Response Activated for Tunnel Collapse in Los Angeles
Fifteen workers were trapped after a tunnel collapsed in Wilmington, Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed no injuries yet and has deployed over 100 responders to the scene, which is six miles from the tunnel's only access. Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged the mobilization of resources.
Fifteen workers found themselves trapped following a collapse in an industrial tunnel located in Wilmington, Los Angeles, according to a report from the city's fire department released on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed that no injuries have been reported yet. The incident occurred approximately six miles from the tunnel's sole access point, and over 100 emergency responders have been dispatched to address the situation.
Mayor Karen Bass, in a social media post on platform X, announced the city's deployment of resources to the affected area in Wilmington.
